TRHS Football Camp attracts 65 participants

THREE RIVERS — Over 60 prospective high school football players are participating in the Three Rivers Wildcat Football Camp this week.

The four-day camp began Monday and concludes Thursday for grades 9-12 and runs daily from 8-10:30 a.m. on the high school practice field.

“It’s a fundamentals camp. We have a lot of youth in our program this year. It’s a chance for us to go back and emphasize the basic fundamentals, including terminology and technique,” said Three Rivers varsity head football coach J.J. Wagner following the end of Monday’s session.

This week’s camp attracted a total of 65 players.