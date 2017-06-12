TRFD, CFD hold joint training exercise

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Fire Department held a joint training exercise with the Centreville Fire Department, on Monday June 12, 2017.

The two departments share mutual responsibility for responding to Lockport Township and its citizens for fire and motor vehicle accident responses. Therefore, both departments’ members and its leadership felt it was important for the departments to update their knowledge of equipment, response capabilities and personnel currently serving citizens of Three Rivers, Centreville, and Lockport Township.

