Home / Home

TRFD, CFD hold joint training exercise

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Fire Department held a joint training exercise with the Centreville Fire Department, on Monday June 12, 2017.
The two departments share mutual responsibility for responding to Lockport Township and its citizens for fire and motor vehicle accident responses. Therefore, both departments’ members and its leadership felt it was important for the departments to update their knowledge of equipment, response capabilities and personnel currently serving citizens of Three Rivers, Centreville, and Lockport Township.
Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.
 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here