Trenary attends last meeting as president of SJCISD BOE

CENTREVILLE — Robert Trenary participated in his last meeting as St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Board of Education president on Monday, June 19.

SJCISD Board of Education vice president Elizabeth O’Dell said Trenary began as a trustee and moved his way up to president throughout his years on the Board. At the meeting, O’Dell presented Trenary with his former nametags from previous positions on the Board as a gift.

“We do have some other business Mr. President, which is removing your name tag from your holder because from what I understand, this is the last session for you,” O’Dell said. “Don’t let it go unsaid, that you do not only have one name, but Robert Trenary also was vice president for us. And if you think that wasn’t good enough, Robert Trenary also served as treasurer. And this one we all know, you started as a trustee and build up to presidency, so here is Robert Trenary as a trustee.”

O’Dell said Trenary and herself have been on the Board together for 15 years and she is going to miss his humor, passion for students, and his thought provoking questions.

“I speak for the members of the Board, you have led us, pushed us, drilled us, and called us significantly to make sure that we were coherent and positively moving forward, and I thank you for that leadership,” O’Dell said.

“I truly will miss your leadership, especially when you ask the question, ‘what problem is that solving?’ I love hearing you ask us the hard questions, so we can think. And you always try to do things in the best interest of students and staff here in St. Joe County.“

An organizational meeting will be held in July with O’Dell, board member Michelle Bush and the newly elected and reelected board members, Mike Bosma, Nancy Percival and Geoffrey Smith.

During the meeting, O’Dell said the Board would decide on the new president, vice president, treasurer, and their committee assignments for the upcoming term soon.

