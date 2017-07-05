TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

MENDON — The Mendon boys’ track and field team finished third and the girls were fifth in Friday’s annual John Green Invitational on the Hornets’ home oval.

Olivet won both the boys' and girls' meets with an identical 170 points.

Mendon’s boys scored 110 points, while Colon finished fourth (67 1/2) and Centreville finished sixth (46).

Centreville’s girls took the runner-up spot with 148 1/2. Mendon (60) took fifth and Colon was seventh (37 1/2).

Alex Heckman of Mendon won the 800-meter run (2:01.46).

Centreville’s Justus Chupp was a double-event winner in the 1600 (4:50.05) and 3200 (10:44.77).

Mendon’s Jordan Bell, Sam Cleveland, Arjun Vorster and Ruben Vorster combined to win the 400 relay (45.26).

Cleveland also claimed first in the long jump (19-5).

Asia Pratel won the 3200 run (13:37.77) for Centreville with a personal-best time.

Mary Leighton of Mendon won the 100 hurdles (15.45) and took second in the 300 hurdles (48.37).

Centreville’s Hannah Marchand was girls’ champion in the high jump (5-0).

Falcon boys earn runners-up finish,

girls fourth in Constantine Invite

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine boys’ track and field team earned second with 108 points, while the Lady Falcons scored 70 for fourth in Friday’s Constantine Invitational.

White Pigeon’s boys were fourth with 64 points and the Lady Chiefs scored 26 for seventh.

White Pigeon’s Carlos Castro won the 100 (11.67).

Constantine’s Anthony Evilsizor claimed first in the 400 (51.38).

Quinten Prieur from Constantine won the 3200 (10:25.07).

The Falcons picked up first place in the 1600 relay (3:37.07) with Dawson Kiess, Jahk Mullendore, Guy Topolski and Evilsizor.

Prieur, Topolski, Hunter Bacheller and Kiess combined to win the 3200 relay (8:53.17).

Anthony Ruth from Constantine took first in discus (142-0).

White Pigeon’s Gavin Kopf won the pole vault (11-6).

In the girls’ meet, Claycee West of White Pigeon won the 400 (1:01.52).

Cassie McNamara of Constantine won the 100 hurdles (17.11).