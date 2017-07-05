TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

PLAINWELL — In Tuesday’s Wolverine Conference makeup meet at Plainwell, Three Rivers earned wins in the boys’ meet over Edwardsburg 90-47 and Plainwell 76-61.

Three Rivers split the girls’ meets, losing to Edwardsburg 78 ½ -58 ½ and beating Plainwell 75-62.

Seite Kiser of Three Rivers took first in the 200-meter dash (23.81).

Evan Griffioen won the 800 (2:10.64) for the ‘Cats.

Kiser teamed up with Andrew Johnson, Dan Foura and Traven Vanoss to win the 800 relay (1:35.76) and 1600 relay (3:49.11).

Griffioen was part of Three Rivers’ winning 3200 relay (8:49.72) that also included Logan Borst, Cole Appoloni and Jon Scare.

