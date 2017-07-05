TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

KALAMAZOO — Three Rivers boys’ track and field team competed in the Jim Long Invitational along with Izzy Taylor in the girls’ competition Friday at Kalamazoo Central.

“This was our best night of the year. We had several best performances of the season or career in several events. The team is coming together and getting healthy at the right time,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

No team scores were available.

Jacob Crocker of Three Rivers finished seventh in the 200 (25.22).

Chris Bennett was fourth for the ‘Cats in the 400 (56.01).

Evan Griffioen of Three Rivers was sixth in the 800 run (2:14.27).

Bryce Kennedy took eighth for the ‘Cats in the 110 high hurdles (20.14).

Crocker, Andrew Johnson, Tyson New and Esden Stafne teamed up to win the 400 relay (45.55) for the’Cats.

Three Rivers also won the 800 relay (1:35.66) with Traven VanOss, Johnson, Seite Kiser and Stafne.

Three Rivers won the 1600 relay (3:36.36) with Dan Foura, Johnson, Kiser and VanOss.

Three Rivers finished third in the 3200 relay (9:05.10) with Logan Borst, Griffioen, Jon Scare and Cole Appoloni.

Tirrell Hausmanis of Three Rivers won shot put with a personal-best throw of 44-0. Teammate Austin Weber was eighth (37-7).

Tyler Chapman of Three Rivers tied for second in high jump (5-3).

DeWayne Johnson was fourth in pole vault (9-0) for Three Rivers. Kennedy and Griffioen both tied for fifth at 8-6.

Eric Johnson of Three Rivers took third in long jump (19-3).

In the girls’ meet, Taylor finished second in shot put (37-5) and fifth in discus (83-6).

Lady Bulldogs win Centreville Invite; Constantine boys second

CENTREVILLE — The annual Centreville Track and Field Invitational was held Saturday.

All athletes that participated from each school counted in the team scoring.

Battle Creek St. Philip won the boys’ meet with 1,085 3/4 points. Constantine 1,063 1/7 took second followed by Mendon in third (903 2/3), Centreville fourth (804 2/3), Colon was fifth (794) and White Pigeon finished eighth (539).

Mendon’s Sam Cleveland won the 100 (11.07).

Constantine’s Anthony Evilsizor captured first in the 800 (2:01.09).

Alex Heckman from Mendon won the 1600 (4:41.98) and Quinten Prieu of Constantine took first in the 3200 (10:35.54).

Derek Flory from Marcellus won the 110 high hurdles (15.69), 300 Intermediate Hurdles (40.20) and long jump (19-8 1/2).

Constantine won both distance relays.

The Falcons were first in the 1600 relay (3:39.55) with Dawson Kiess, Jahk Mullendore, Guy Topolski and Evilsizor.

Prieur, Topolski, Evilsizor and Kiess teamed up to win the 3200 relay (8:37.86).

White Pigeon’s Gavin Kopf won pole vault (12-0).

Constantine’s Anthony Ruth won discus (146-7).

Centreville won the girls’ meet with 1,255 points. Marcellus (1,087) took second followed by Constantine (971), Mendon (816 1/2), Gobles (763) and Colon (734 1/2). White Pigeon (392) finished ninth.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.