TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

DELTON — Constantine’s boys’ track and field team split a pair of SAC Meets Wednesday.

Kyle Rimer’s Falcons dropped a 84-53 decision to host Delton-Kellogg but earned a 85-52 win over Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep.

Constantine won the 3200-meter relay (8:45.15) with Quinten Prieur, Guy Topolski, Dawson Kiess and Anthony Evilsizor.

Wyatt Alwine took first for Constantine in pole vault (9-6).

Prieur also earned firsts in the 1600 (5:04.18) and 3200 (10:48. 24).

