TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP
Falcons’ teams split SAC Dual Meets
DELTON — Constantine’s boys’ track and field team split a pair of SAC Meets Wednesday.
Kyle Rimer’s Falcons dropped a 84-53 decision to host Delton-Kellogg but earned a 85-52 win over Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep.
Constantine won the 3200-meter relay (8:45.15) with Quinten Prieur, Guy Topolski, Dawson Kiess and Anthony Evilsizor.
Wyatt Alwine took first for Constantine in pole vault (9-6).
Prieur also earned firsts in the 1600 (5:04.18) and 3200 (10:48. 24).
Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.