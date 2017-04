TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ track and field teams split Wolverine Conference Meets in Tuesday’s Edwardsburg Quad.

The Three Rivers girls beat Paw Paw 95-38 and lost to Otsego 78-59.

In the boys’ meets, Three Rivers defeated Paw Paw 80 2/3-55 1/3 and fell to Otsego 86 ½-50 ½.

Tyson New of Three Rivers won the 100-meter dash (11.69).

New later teamed up with Esden Stafne, Jake Crocker and Logan Bierlein to win the 400 relay (46.35).

