TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

Falcons, Eagles split SAC Meets

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams split a pair of SAC Conference dual meets at home Wednesday.
The Falcons boys were victorious over the Eagles 104-33. Schoolcraft beat Constantine’s girls 92-41.
Josh Waterman of Constantine won the 200-meter dash (24.30).
The Falcons’ Dawson Kiess took first in the 400 (55.57).
Quinten Prieur of Constantine won the 3200 run (10:27). It was Prieur’s first time competing in the event.
