TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams split a pair of SAC Conference dual meets at home Wednesday.

The Falcons boys were victorious over the Eagles 104-33. Schoolcraft beat Constantine’s girls 92-41.

Josh Waterman of Constantine won the 200-meter dash (24.30).

The Falcons’ Dawson Kiess took first in the 400 (55.57).

Quinten Prieur of Constantine won the 3200 run (10:27). It was Prieur’s first time competing in the event.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.