TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

Bulldogs sweep BCS League duals from Bronson

CENTREVILLE – Centreville swept visiting Bronson Wednesday in a pair of BCS League dual meets.
The Bulldog boys won the night’s final event, the 1600-meter relay, to secure themselves a 71-65 win.
Centreville had a much easier time in the girls’ meet running away with a 96-41 victory.
It was the first meet of the season for Centreville.
Centreville dominated the relays, winning all four of those events.
