Track and field roundup

STURGIS — Three Rivers has qualified three track and field athletes for the Division 2 state meet on Saturday, June 1 in Zeeland.

Senior Dan Foura, along with junior Hadley Miller and sophomore Ellana Haifley will represent the Wildcats on the big stage after big performances in Friday’s regional meet in Sturgis.

The top two finishers in each event, along with anyone meeting a pre-determined time, distance or height advance to state competition.

Foura qualified with his second-place time of 52.72, a personal best, in the 400-meter dash.

Three Rivers scored 29 points to finish in 11th place.

The Wildcats’ 1600 relay (3:34.91) finished third with a personal-best time with the team of Gabe Humbert, Logan Borst, Logan Bierlein and Foura.

Three Rivers’ 3200 relay team of Nathan Ritchie, Cole Appoloni, Brody Fletcher and Tyler Norton combined for fifth (8:47.75).

Bierlein, Jake Crocker, Dillon Cowgill and Chase Ludwig finished sixth (45.71) in the 400 relay for Three Rivers.

Bierlein, Crocker, Borst and Cowgill combined for seventh place (1:36.81) in the 800 relay.

Crocker placed seventh on long jump (19-4).

Cowgill placed sixth in the 100 (11.80).

Ethan Crooks earned eighth for the ‘Cats in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a personal-best (44.91).

“Regionals is an exciting but difficult night as a team. Everyone has goals to achieve a personal record, place or to qualify for state. Throughout the night the team feels both the highs and lows of achieving those goals and falling short. This is a close group so when a teammate hurts they hurt with them. The same holds true for when a teammate has success. This makes the whole meet a challenge as guys try to balance these emotions and focus on their own events,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

“As a group we had our fair share of both. However, we placed in eight events and most of the team turned in their best performance of the season. The highlight for us as a team was Dan qualifying for state. He suffered a season-ending injury at regionals last season, which he has been rehabbing for most of the last year. His determination to stick with his training and focused on his goals is inspirational. This year was a long slow process for him to work his way back to where he was as an athlete and he battled through many set backs. He has worked as hard as anyone for his success and I couldn’t he happier for him and what he has accomplished.”

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.