Track and field roundup – Mendon drops SW10 dual meets
MENDON – The Mendon boys’ and girls’ track and field teams dropped Southwest 10 Conference dual meets at home Wednesday with Bangor and Bloomingdale.
The Mendon boys lost to Bloomingdale 76-61 and Bangor 70-48.
In the girls’ meets, Mendon lost to Bloomingdale 80-54 and Bangor 75-50.
Mendon’s boys won the 3200-meter relay (9:18.95). Names were not available.
Jackson Crotser of Mendon placed third in the 100 (11.73) and 200 (24.78) and discus (100-3).
Corbin Weinberg took second for the Hornets in the 400 (55.17).
Charlie Newburry of Mendon grabbed second in the 800 (2:19.01) and third in the 1600 (5:02.41) and 3200 (11:33.58) and was a member of the 3200 relay.
Josh Harold of Mendon placed second in high jump (5-8).
Chris Rios from Mendon finished runners-up in pole vault (9-6).
Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.