Track and field roundup – Mendon drops SW10 dual meets

MENDON – The Mendon boys’ and girls’ track and field teams dropped Southwest 10 Conference dual meets at home Wednesday with Bangor and Bloomingdale.

The Mendon boys lost to Bloomingdale 76-61 and Bangor 70-48.

In the girls’ meets, Mendon lost to Bloomingdale 80-54 and Bangor 75-50.

Mendon’s boys won the 3200-meter relay (9:18.95). Names were not available.

Jackson Crotser of Mendon placed third in the 100 (11.73) and 200 (24.78) and discus (100-3).

Corbin Weinberg took second for the Hornets in the 400 (55.17).

Charlie Newburry of Mendon grabbed second in the 800 (2:19.01) and third in the 1600 (5:02.41) and 3200 (11:33.58) and was a member of the 3200 relay.

Josh Harold of Mendon placed second in high jump (5-8).

Chris Rios from Mendon finished runners-up in pole vault (9-6).

