TRACK AND FIELD ROUNDUP

ALLEGAN — The Three Rivers girls’ track and field team finished fourth in Wednesday’s Wolverine Conference Meet in Allegan with 76 1/2 points, while the Wildcat boys’ finished seventh with 42.

Otsego won both the boys’ and girls’ meets.

Jake Crocker of Three Rivers placed eighth (11.89) in the 100-meter dash.

Logan Borst of Three Rivers earned seventh in the 400 (54.14).

Cole Appoloni earned eighth (2:09.10) for Three Rivers in the 800.

Dan Foura, Ryan Mills, Traven VanOss and Crocker earned third (45.52) for Three Rivers in the 400 relay.

Foura joined Logan Bierlein, Mills, and VanOss on the fifth-place (1:36.75) 800 relay for Three Rivers.

Appoloni, Brant Laferty, Nathan Ritchie and Tyler Norton finished sixth (9:30.59) for Three Rivers in the 3200 relay.

Tirrell Hausmanis from Three Rivers took second (46-4 1/2) and VanOss was fifth (40-8).

Dewayne Johnson of Three Rivers earned second in pole vault (10-0).

Kybren Street from Three Rivers earned fifth in long jump (18-4 3/4) and Dillon Cowgill placed eighth (17-4).

Madison Bowers from Three Rivers earned eighth in the girls’ 100 (13.77).

Carissa Kelley from Three Rivers finished eighth (2:34.12) in the 800, sixth in the 1600 (5:36.97), and fifth in the 3200 (12:43.65).

Bowers, Shelby Krawczak, Hadley Miller and Alivia Knapp earned sixth (1:57.36) for Three Rivers in the 800 relay.

Madison Bowers, Knapp, Clariana Thomas and Madison Awe earned seventh in the 400 relay (54.31).

Madison Bowers, Miller, Krawczak and Grace Bowers were fifth for Three Rivers in the 1600 relay (4:26.73).

Gracie Bowers, Carissa Kelley, Natalie Kelley and Janetta Kiser placed seventh for Three Rivers in the 3200 relay (11:35.45).

Izzy Taylor from Three Rivers won the shot put (39-5) and discus (101-1).

Amaya Hamilton from Three Rivers placed sixth in discus (83-0).

Miller took second in high jump (4-9).

Three Rivers had three placers in the pole vault. Ellana Haifley took third (8-0). Campbell Haradine finished fourth (7-6) and Alexandria Deel was fifth (7-0).

Krawczak won long jump (15-0 1/2).

Mendon, Centreville win SW10 Conference Meets

HARTFORD — The Mendon boys’ and Centreville’s girls track and field teams claimed team titles in Tuesday’s Southwest 10 Conference Meet hosted by Hartford.

Mendon totaled 111 points to win the boys’ title. Marcellus (96) finished third. Centreville was fourth (84). White Pigeon scored 32 points for eighth place.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.