TR soccer falls to Hartford

HARTFORD — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ soccer team dropped a 6-1 non-conference match at Hartford Monday.

Three Rivers scored its only goal 25 minutes into the first half on an unassisted goal by senior Derek Veenstra.

Matthew Lough recorded five saves in goal for Three Rivers.

“We hung with them in the first half and had some scoring chances. In the second half we could not adjust. Hartford is ranked eighth in the state in Division 4 and today we showed that we can hang with any team if we can play a complete 80 minute game,” said Three Rivers coach Travis Shubnell.