TR sets the tone early in lopsided Homecoming win over Otsego

THREE RIVERS — It took just two plays for Three Rivers’ football team to set the tone in Friday night’s 47-7 Homecoming win over Otsego.

“Homecoming is unique. The kids get really fired up, the big crowd here gets involved, and we just came out and played really well,” said Three Rivers coach J.J. Wagner.

The Wildcats, now 3-1 in the Wolverine Conference, took just two plays to find the end zone for a 6-0 lead after forcing a Bulldogs’ punt.

Starting from its own 31-yard line, Three Rivers tried a running play with junior Jett Haifley losing three yards. But Wildcats’ junior quarterback Jalen Heivilin fired a quick down and out pass to Gavin Charvat on the next play. Charvat outraced the Bulldogs’ secondary for a 69-yard score with 11:02 left in the first quarter. Bryce Morlan’s PAT failed.

Heivilin’s 13-yard scoring toss to Bryce Morlan on Three Rivers’ next possession capped an 82-yard drive that took 10 plays, boosting the ‘Cats lead to 12-0 with 4:55 to go in the period.

Three Rivers made it 19-0 with 11:17 left in the second quarter after Heivilin flipped a 20-yard scoring strike to Morlan. Morlan’s PAT sailed through the uprights.

Morlan found the end zone yet again just minutes later after snagging a nine-yard pass from Heivilin and dashing into the end zone. Morlan added the PAT for a 26-0 lead with 3:46 left before the break.

Eldred scored the lone TD for Otsego (1-3) with 1:25 left in the half on a 30-yard sprint. Owen Grile booted the PAT, reducing the Bulldogs’ deficit to 26-7.

Heivilin hooked up with Morlan a fourth time with 0:48 left in the half on a four-yard scoring toss. Morlan added the PAT to send the home team into the locker room with a comfortable 33-7 advantage.

Three Rivers extinguished any momentum Otsego might have generated early in the third quarter with another score.

Haifley lugged the ball 10 yards into Otsego’s end zone with 6:22 left in the stanza. Morlan’s PAT sent Three Rivers into the fourth quarter with a 40-7 lead.

Junior tailback Garrett McDonald got his chance to shine on Three Rivers’ next possession.

“Scoring on that first possession of the second half was big. We talked about that at halftime,” Wagner said.

