TR rolls past Hackett

RICHLAND — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams defeated Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep in Southwest Michigan High School Bowling Conference action Saturday at Richland Lanes.

Three Rivers defeated Hackett 24-6 in the boys’ match and won the girls’ matchup 30-0.

Bryce Kennedy led the Three Rivers boys’ team with a 213. McClain Hamilton finished with 194 and Mitchell LeVeck posted 190.

In the girls’ match, Breanna Roberts paced Three Rivers with 164. Faith Webb rolled a 146 followed by Madison Smith with 130.

Three Rivers hosts South Haven Tuesday at 5 p.m. at South Lanes in a makeup Wolverine Conference match.

