TR Middle School A teams victorious

ALLEGAN — The Three Rivers eighth- and seventh-grade A teams were both victorious Thursday on the road against Allegan.

Three Rivers defeated Allegan in the eighth-grade A game 29-9 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Kali Heivilin scored nine points for the Lady Cats. Alivia Knapp added six points, Natalie Knapp added five, Ellana Haifley scored four, Shantel Blyly three and Clariana Thomas added two.

Three Rivers won the seventh-grade A game 36-0.

Lydia Jepsen, Zoe McGlothlen and Emma Stasiak all scored 10 points each for Three Rivers. Rylie Glass added four and MaKenna Cupp scored two points.

Three Rivers hosts Paw Paw in seventh- and eighth-grade A games on Monday, while the two B teams are at Paw Paw.

