TR Middle School hoopsters trounce Allegan

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers seventh and eighth-grade girls’ basketball A teams defeated Allegan at home on Wednesday.

The seventh grade A team improved to 5-1 with a 47-4 win over Allegan.

Lydia Jepsen scored 12 points for Three Rivers. Anna Anthony and Makenna Cupp added eight points each. Rylie Glass finished with six and Macy Ivins had four.

The Lady Cats eighth-grade A team earned a 39-12 win over Allegan to remain unbeaten on the season at 6-0.

Kali Heivilin led Three Rivers with 17 points. Alivia Knapp added 16, while Illy Taylor finished with four and Ellana Haifley had two.

Three Rivers visits Plainwell on Monday.

