TR man competing in Kzoo Bodybuilding Show

THREE RIVERS — Staying fit has always been a priority in Patrick O’Dell’s life.

O’Dell will be competing in the NPC Kalamazoo Bodybuilding Show on Saturday to show the benefits of that.

“Staying fit and in shape has always been important to me. Bodybuilding shows are a lot of work and sacrifice,” O’Dell said.

O’Dell’s preparation for the bodybuilding contests he competes in lasts between eight and 16 weeks.

A lot of time is spent constantly cooking and preparing meals, five to seven days a week spent at the gym and a lot of focus.

“Many people don’t know what it takes just to make it to the stage. It is definitely an individualized sport that is not for everyone,” O’Dell said.

“Win or lose, I always feel like I’ve accomplished my goal after competing at a show.”

