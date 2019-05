The Kalamazoo Growlers Baseball Club from the Northwoods League donated equipment to the Three Rivers Little League earlier this week. Pictured from left to right are Nick Stoglin, Director of Group Sales for the Growlers, Cameron Nevin, coach of the 7-8 Three Rivers 4 team sponsored by Metal Technologies, Owen Moreland, Grady Nevins and TRLL President T.J. Baker.