TR lands four on All-Conference boys’ hoops squad

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ basketball team had four players named to the All-Wolverine Conference team.

Selected for the Wildcats were senior forward Carson Charvat, senior postplayer Eric Johnson, junior center Tirrell Hausmanis and sophomore guard Jalen Heivilin.

All four players helped Three Rivers to the South Divisional title in the Wolverine Conference and runner-up finish.

Three Rivers attained back-to-back 15-win seasons and finished with a season record of 15-8. The Wildcats are 30-16 over the last two seasons and have captured back-to-back Class B district titles.

Three Rivers’ season ended with a 67-44 loss in the regional semifinals to Wayland.

“I know the guys wish we were still playing, but I’m so proud of each of them,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.

“When you look at these four guys’ averages it says a lot about why we were able to win our division, have a chance to win conference and to finish 9-5 overall in the league,” Burg said.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Hausmanis averaged 11.9 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 assists. Hausmanis finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with 273 points in 23 games.

“Tirrell was one of the top inside players in the league. Opposing teams had to prepare for him inside as well as outside,” Burg said.

Charvat (6-5) finished as Three Rivers’ top scorer on the season with 334 points. He averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

“Carson was an outstanding wing player for us. He had 31 points in the game against Vicksburg along with several dunks, including two huge ones in the district championship,” Burg said.

Overall, Heivilin averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He scored 241 points on the season, had 117 rebounds, 71 assists, 22 steals and six blocked shots.

“Jalen was an outstanding shooter, shooting 31.5 percent from behind the arc. In conference he averaged 10.5 points for only being a sophomore,” Burg said.

The 6-4 Johnson averaged seven points and 6.7 rebounds.

“Eric is one of the most athletic post players I have ever coached. He was our sixth man who brought energy to the game when he stepped on the court,” Burg said.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.