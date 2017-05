STURGIS — The Three Rivers junior varsity boys’ golf team took first in a jamboree on Tuesday at Green Valley Golf Course in Sturgis.

Tom Wheat’s Wildcats finished with a team score of 169. Battle Creek Harper Creek was second with 172 followed by Sturgis with 217.

Jacob Turner led Three Rivers with a score of 39 for the nine-hole event.

Hunter Stewart was next for the ‘Cats at 40 followed by Jensin Blyly (44), Luke Hoxie (46), Austin McKee (47) and Max Chapman (52).