TR JV girls’ basketball team splits games over the weekend

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity girls’ basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend.

Carly Cottingham’s Lady Cats dropped a 29-13 non-conference decision at home Saturday afternoon to Westview, Ind.

Natalie Barnes and Illy Taylor scored four points apiece for Three Rivers.

Mercedez Keen had 11 rebounds and four steals for Three Rivers. Maddie Awe added six rebounds and Shantel Blyly had five rebounds and a pair of steals.

On Friday Three Rivers defeated host Dowagiac 36-28.

Madi Cottingham scored 12 points and had five rebounds for the Lady Cats. Awe and Barnes contributed seven points each for Three Rivers, now 4-5 overall.

