TR JV baseball chalks up victories

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity baseball team swept a non-league doubleheader at home Monday from Three Oaks-River Valley 4-3 and 10-0.

The second game was called after four innings because of the mercy rule.

Devon Gidley started on the mound in game one for Three Rivers. Gidley faced the first 12 batters giving up no hits, five walks with three strikeouts. Carter Minger faced the last 13 batters giving up two hits, two walks with one strikeout.

Three Rivers managed just three hits in the opener, all singles by Austin Schrader, Gidley and Minger.

Schrader and Mitchell Coney each had a stolen base for the ‘Cats.

“This was a very tight game. We started slow and were only able to get three hits. We also had a couple of costly errors in the field. We came back from being down 3-1 in bottom of the final inning to get the win,” said Three Rivers coach Chad Coney.

“We held River Valley to only two hits, and made them pay for the four fielding errors they made. This is another one of those games when the kids just didn’t quit. River Valley played us close, but we came through when we had to and were able to finish strong.”

In the second game, Parker Ellifritz had two singles and three RBI. Dylan Kennedy added a single and two RBI. Colby Hasse had an RBI single. Mitchell Coney, Schrader and Gidley all added singles. Hunter Kimble added two RBI.

Hasse had three stolen bases and Gidley added two.

Ellifritz pitched a no-hitter allowing two walks with six strikeouts.

“In game two we looked more like the team I am used to seeing on the field. We did everything better than we did in game one, especially our hitting and base running,” said Three Rivers’ head coach.

Three Rivers, now 19-10 overall, hosts Marshall today in a non-league doubleheader at 4 p.m.