TR Health Trac golf outing, fundraiser draws record turnout

THREE RIVERS — Not even a damp and misty start to the day could deter the enthusiasm and support shown by a group of 58 foursomes who turned out to participate in Friday’s eighth annual Three Rivers Health TRAC’ golf outing and fund-raiser at Pine View Golf Club.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the Three Rivers Health Foundation’s support of the inpatient Rehab Department at Three Rivers Health, the only inpatient rehab unit in all of St. Joseph County.

“This is our largest turnout that we’ve ever had. It’s grown considerably. When we first started this event, we had less than 20 teams and raised less than $20,000. I estimate this year’s event will pull in around $65,000 in sponsorships and raffles,” said Russ Baxter, the Manager of Three Rivers Health TRAC.

