TR girls' track sweeps league duals, remains unbeaten

ALLEGAN — The Three Rivers girls’ track and field team improved to 3-0 in the Wolverine Conference Wednesday by defeating host Allegan 85-52 and Vicksburg 71-66.

“Great team wins tonight. We talked earlier this week about the girls stepping up to the challenges of these conference meets. They are committed to making a run at the conference title and they showed it with their effort tonight,” said Three Rivers girls’ coach James Phillips.

“We were hit with a couple injuries early in the meet tonight. Our relays were changed on the fly and girls stepped in and performed great.”

Gracie Bowers and Carissa Kelley in particular played a large role in Three Rivers’ success.

“Gracie competed in four events for the first time this season. She has really improved from last season and is becoming a large point scorer for out team. Carissa goes out there every meet and runs the mile, two mile and the half mile without a single complaint,” Phillips said.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.