TR girls' soccer teams fall at Harper Creek

BATTLE CREEK — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team fell 3-0 at Battle Creek Harper Creek Monday.

“We came out a little flat in the first half allowing one goal,” said Three Rivers varsity coach Pete Bachinski.

“Then we got more aggressive in the second half and pushed the pace trying to tie the game.”

Three Rivers gave up two goals in the second half.

Kelsey Barrett and Zoey Willson had two shots on goal each for Three Rivers.

Jaylin Harbin finished with four keeper saves for the Lady Cats, now 1-1 overall.

Three Rivers fell to Harper Creek 3-1 in the jayvee match.

Scoring for the Lady Cats was Taylor Hoercher in the first half.

Sidnee Arney had five keeper saves for Three Rivers.