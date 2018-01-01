TR girls’ soccer team tops Buchanan, 8-0

BUCHANAN — The Three Rivers girls’ soccer team picked up an 8-0 non-conference win on Thursday, April 26 at Buchanan.

The Lady Cats opened the scoring on a goal from Kaitlin Ritchie assisted by Natalie Kelley. Less than four minutes later Illy Taylor scored on an assist from Hadley Miller before Kelsey Barrett would connect twice on an assist from Illy Taylor to make it 3-0 and an assist from Olivia Carlisi making it 4-0.

Torri Towles added a goal on an assist from Mikayla Copley followed by Lauren Carlisi assisted by Abigail Stephens with Stephens scoring on an assist from Izzy Taylor making it 7-0, and Hannah Shane rounding out the Wildcat scoring with an assist from Stephens.

“Good offensive game for us after struggling for a couple games. We ended the game with a great goal from senior Hannah Shane,” Head Coach Travis Shubnell said.

