TR freshmen gridders suffer loss

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers freshmen football team lost 40-6 at Edwardsburg on Thursday.

Three Rivers scored its lone touchdown with 5:24 left in the second quarter on Aidey Gidley’s 15-yard pass to Sam Myers. Gidley’s two-point conversion pass to Isaiah Moore failed.

Edwardsburg led Three Rivers 6-0 after the first quarter, 16-6 at halftime, and 32-6 at the end of three periods.

The Wildcats found the going tough against an Eddies’ defense that allowed just 128 total yards of offense.

Edwardsburg racked up 301 yards of total offense. All of the Eddies’ yardage came on the ground and the hosts allowed just 70 for Three Rivers.

Gidley finished the game completing 10-of-19 passes for 58 yards and one TD with one interception. Myers was the top receiver for the ‘Cats with seven catches for 43 yards and one TD.

Riley Mark was the top rusher for the ‘Cats with five attempts for 47 yards.

Mark also had five tackles for Three Rivers. Gidley and Landon McKenzie both added four stops. Myers, David Turner, and Dominic Homan had three each.