TR fourth grader eyes state title in Elks free-throw competition

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
“Free throws are very important. If the game is on the line and you go to the free-throw line you have to be able to make those shots,” said Brayden.

The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and Michigan State University men’s basketball teams are both shooting less than 70 percent for the season from the free-throw line.
Wildcats’ head coach Brian Burg and long-time Spartans’ mentor Tom Izzo would probably like to see those percentages be a lot higher.
Neither coach has much to worry about in the future if they are lucky enough to land Three Rivers fourth-grader Brayden Carpenter on their roster.
Carpenter, a student at Andrews Elementary, takes his free-throw shooting very seriously.
The past three years, Carpenter has won the local Elks Hoop Shoot Contest for his age group. His most recent success in the event has landed him a spot in the regional competition last month and now a spot in Saturday’s state competition.

