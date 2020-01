PAW PAW — The Three Rivers varsity competitive cheer team finished eighth Wednesday in the second Wolverine Conference Jamboree held in Paw Paw.

Three Rivers finished round one with a score of 192.9 followed by a 169.5 total in round two and scored 240.6 in the third round for a final team score of 603 points.

Three Rivers will compete in Saturday’s Michigan Center Invitational at 10 a.m.