TR Competitive cheer earns ninth in league jamboree at Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers varsity competitive cheerleading squad competed in the second Wolverine Conference Jamboree of the season at Edwardsburg Wednesday finishing ninth.
Three Rivers finished with a score of 519.3 points. In round one the Lady Cats finished with a score of 164 and 132.6 in the second round for a subtotal of 296.6. The team scored 222.7 points in round three.
 

