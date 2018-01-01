TR boys’ & girls’ track defeat Paw Paw, fall to Otsego

THREE RIVERS — Both the Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ track teams scored a victory Wednesday night in the Wolverine Conference Jamboree at Armstrong Field against Paw Paw. But both teams also fell to Otsego.

The boys edged Paw Paw 68-67 but fell to Otsego 108-29. The Wildcat girls won decisively 96-35 over Paw Paw but also fell to Otsego 91-46.

On the boys’ side, the 4x100 relay team of Jacob Crocker, Logan Bierlien, Traven VanOss and Ryan Mills won their race in a time of 46.47. Tirrell Hausmanis won the shot put with a toss of 47’3”. Dewayne Johnson placed second in the pole vault at 8’6”.

Van Oss also finished second in the 200 meters. Logan Borst finished third in the 400 meters.

Mills finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a personal record of 12 seconds. Dillon Cowgill finished tenth.



