TR’s Taylor medalist in Black Division at Sturgis Golf Invite

CENTREVILLE — The Three Rivers varsity girls golf team competed in the Sturgis Invitational Tuesday at Island Hills Golf Club.

Three Rivers competed in the Black Division.

Battle Creek Harper Creek won with a 421. Allegan (438) took second followed by Dowagiac (441), Niles (449) and Three Rivers (441), St. Joseph JV (464), and Vicksburg (549).

Erin Taylor of Three Rivers was medalist with 86. Heidi Hines finished with 89 followed by Sara Haydon (107) and Michaela Shockley (159).