TR’s Moore wins weight class title in Corey Fuller Memorial Tournament

PORTAGE — Three Rivers’ wrestling team competed in the annual Corey Fuller Memorial Tournament hosted by Portage Central Saturday.

The Wildcats had one weight class champion on the day.

Senior Tyler Moore finished the day 5-0 to boost his overall record for the season to 34-1. Moore pinned four of his opponents.

Earning runners-up finishes for Three Rivers were freshman Lucas Jenkins (103) and Michael Draper (171).

Draper ended the day with a 3-2 record with two pins.

Jenkins finished 4-1 on the day with three pins.

Senior Chris Morrill (135) finished third for the ‘Cats. Morrill went 3-1 with three pins.

DeWayne Johnson of Three Rivers earned fourth place at 140. Johnson went 3-2 with two pins.

Three Rivers freshman Javon Brown (130) finished 2-2 with one pin.

Mendon wins Bill Evans Memorial Tournament at Battle Creek Central

BATTLE CREEK — Mendon’s wrestling team won Saturday’s Bill Evans Memorial Tournament hosted by Battle Creek Central.

The Hornets took first with 283.5 points. Battle Creek Lakeview finished second (270) followed by Coldwater (194), Athens (141), Battle Creek Harper Creek (124), Bronson (120), Portage Northern (120) and Marshall (111.5).

Lakeview is ranked No. 10 in the latest Division I state rankings.

Mendon placed 12 of its wrestlers in the top four, including eight finalists and three champions on the day.

Weight class champions for Mendon included Nik Andaverde (119), Skyler Crespo (135) and Wyatt Cool (171).

Crespo was named MVP of the tournament.

Runners-up finishers for the Hornets include Kyle Drewer (103), Kody Drewer (130), Kaden Frye (145), Mikki Feister (189) and Emmett Bingaman (215).

Earning a third-place finish for Mendon was Logan Hunter (125).

Finishing fourth for Mendon were Wyatt Diekman (140), Chris Rios (145) and Connor Henckel (160).

Jacob Dudley (130) and Zach Duchene (285) both finished sixth for Mendon.

“We were extremely pleased with the team’s effort today, as we put 12 kids into the semis of a very tough tournament and advanced eight to the finals, which is not easy to do,” said Mendon coach Caleb Stephenson.

Three Falcon grapplers place

ST. JOSEPH — Constantine took eight wrestlers to compete in the Greater Berrien County Tournament Saturday in St. Joseph.

“We only took eight wrestlers this weekend in preparation to get healthy for the upcoming state tournament. It is a tough tournament and our kids wrestled very well,” said Constantine coach Dale Davidhizar.

Jack Jones (145) and Boe Eckman (171) both finished second for Constantine and Andrew Carper (160) finished fifth.

