TR’s Miller earns Tim Baker Award as MVP of U.A.W. All-Star Meet

MENDON – Tuesday’s U.A.W. Local 2093 St. Joseph County All-Star Track and Field Meet served as a tune-up for area athletes headed to Michigan High School Athletic Association state meets on Saturday.

For others it gave athletes one last chance this season or a final chance to end their career on the oval with a personal-performance or opportunity to earn an all-county medal.

It was a memorable night for Three Rivers athletes, especially junior Hadley Miller who topped off the evening by being named the female recipient of the Tim Baker Award.

The award is presented by Baker, a former boys and girls track and field coach at Constantine and also meet manager for the All-Star Meet.