TR’s Ludwig signs with Calvin College

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School senior outfielder Zack Ludwig has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Calvin College in Grand Rapids.

Ludwig will attend the four-year Division III school where he also plans to major in pre-med.

“Calvin’s head coach came and watched me play in a summer tournament and offered me a spot on their roster. I told him I was considering other colleges but was interested in visiting the campus,” Ludwig said.

“I wanted to go somewhere that had a fine pre-med program and they do. Calvin will provide me a good program that will get me into a good medicine school.”

Ludwig’s future plan is to become an orthopedic surgeon.

“I’ve been injured several times and I like the process they use in rehabilitating you so you can return to the field. I want to give back because of some doctor I was able to play baseball again,” Ludwig said.

Just prior to his junior football season, Ludwig suffered a shoulder injury that prevented him from competing on the gridiron that season.

“Not being able to throw for over a whole year and going through six months of therapy were big obstacles,” Ludwig said.

During his career at Calvin, Ludwig hopes to continue playing centerfield where he has a chance to fit in almost immediately.

“My coaches here at Three Rivers taught me to be very respectful to others, be a better team player and helped me get through my injuries. I hope to bring all of that to Calvin,” he said.

Ludwig was impressed with the 40-man roster Calvin has.

“They have a very big team that allows them to move many different players in and out of various spots. They are usually very good at switching you out with upperclassmen,” he said.

Ludwig’s biggest memory during his baseball career at Three Rivers is a diving catch he made in a game against Vicksburg his junior season.

“I’m excited to be moving onto the next level,” Ludwig said.

Ludwig plays summer travel ball for Elite Baseball out of Grand Rapids.

