TR’s Kennedy competing in today’s bowling state finals in singles event

Three Rivers senior bowler Bryce Kennedy has an early wake-up call this morning.

Kennedy, a four-year standout on the lanes for the Wildcats, is participating in today’s Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 3 state finals at Northway Lanes in Muskegon.

The singles qualifying round begins at 8:25 a.m. for the 60-person field for boys’ and girls’ competition.

The competition consists of six regular games, five bowlers in a pair. Bowlers change lanes after each game. The top 16 advance to the second round.

After a lunch break and re-conditioning of the lanes, the second-round match games commence at 1 p.m. Qualifiers will bowl two games decided on total pins.