TR’s Heivilin, Schoolcraft’s Parker earn first-team all-state

Just two days after her high school season had ended, Three Rivers sophomore shortstop Kali Heivilin was in Chattanooga, Tenn. for her first summer tournament with her travel ball team.

In her first appearance at the plate for the tournament, Heivilin belted a home run for her team Indiana Magic Gold out of Indianapolis.

Hitting the long ball has been a common occurrence for Heivilin, Three Rivers’ starting shortstop the last two seasons.

A year ago as a freshman, Heivilin hit 18 home runs and earned first-team Division2 All-State honors by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

So what did The 5-foot-9 Heivilin do for an encore this spring? She belted 19 home runs and finished with a batting average of .596. Heivilin ended the season with 68 hits in 114 official at bats, including 13 doubles and seven triples, 65 RBI and she ended up scoring a state record 88 runs for the Lady Cats, who finished the season with an overall record of 28-11.

In the field, Heivilin recorded 64 putouts and assisted on 69. She made only seven errors in 140 chances from her shortstop duties. She was part of double plays and finished the season with a fielding percentage of .950.

For her accomplishments, Heivilin has been selected once again as a first-team All-State Division 2 player by the MHSBCA.

Three Rivers finished 14-4 and tied for second place in the Wolverine Conference with Vicksburg and Otsego. The Lady Cats’ season ended with a 10-0 loss in the district semifinals to Vicksburg.