TR’s Draper earns fourth in Allendale Invitational

ALLENDALE — The Three Rivers wrestling team competed in Saturday Allendale Invitational.

Senior Michael Draper was the lone Wildcat grappler to place on the day.

Draper, who came into the tournament seeded seventh with an 11-1 record, earned fourth on the day in the 189-pound weight class.

No other results were available.

Crespo, Bingaman go unbeaten in Wisconsin/MI Border War Tourney

MARINETTE, Wisc. — Mendon’s wrestling team competed in Saturday’s Michigan/Wisconsin Border Battle hosted by Marinette, Wisc. High School.

Five of the eight teams in the field were ranked in their respective stats, including each of the competing Michigan schools.

Despite taking a full lineup to the tournament, Mendon finished 2-3 as a team.

