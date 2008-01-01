TR's Martin takes second crack at qualifying for Olympics in marathon

Published Feb. 3, 2020

JACKSON — Three Rivers native Nathan Martin is heading south later this month.

No the 30 year-old Martin isn’t headed to enjoy the sun on one of Florida’s beaches.

Martin, a 2008 Three Rivers High School and 2013 Spring Arbor University graduate, will be in Atlanta on Leap Day Feb. 29 to compete in the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials. The starting point of the race will begin at Centennial Olympic Park.

Martin, who also competed in the 2016 Olympic Marathon Trials in Los Angeles, Calif., hopes to earn one of the three elite spots available in the men’s marathon to represent the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

Martin’s personal-best time in the marathon is 2:14:33. In the 2016 Olympic marathon trials, Martin finished in 23rd place with a time of 2:21:37.

During his high school career at Three Rivers, Martin enjoyed a standout career on the school’s cross country and track and field teams under former head coach Gene Schroll. Martin owns TRHS school records in the 1600-meter run (4:15.82) and 3200-meter relay (8:07.46) along with cross country (15:36.5) for 5,000-meters (3.1 miles).

During his senior year, Martin finished runners-up at the Division 2 state meet in the 1600 run and earned All-State honors in cross country in 2007 with his fourth-place finish at the state meet at Michigan International Speedway.

Martin was introduced by Schroll to former Spring Arbor University head men’s track and field and cross country coach Dante Ottolini during his junior year at Three Rivers.

“When I started looking into colleges, I liked what I saw at Spring Arbor. Coach Ottolini recruited me hard and showed me he really wanted me there, he cared about me as person and not just as a runner,” Martin said.

Martin went on to enjoy a very successful cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field career at Spring Arbor University, a NAIA school located near Jackson. While at Spring Arbor, Martin ran most of the long-distance events, but eventually gravitated towards running the much longer distance events like the 10,000-meter (6.2 mile) and marathon (26.2 mile) races.

During his senior year at Spring Arbor, Martin achieved a rare feat at the 2013 NAIA outdoor track and field championships at Indiana Wesleyan University. Within a 32-hour period, Martin won a national title in the 10,000-meters with a time of 29:57 before achieving a dominating eight-minute victory in the meet’s marathon with a time of 2:19.18, a NAIA record that had stood since 1985.

Martin graduated from Spring Arbor in the spring of 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in recreational leisure management with a minor in computer science.

“Originally my plan after college was just to go back home and work for a while with a couple of my friends. But my college coach (Dante Ottolini) told me he believed I had some talent for running and that if we worked on a few things that maybe he could get me to the Olympics. Naturally being a guy coming right out of college I decided to give it a try,” Martin said.

Martin did some running the following couple years on the professional circuit.

“Compared to other sports there isn’t a lot of money to be earned on the professional level in running so I began substitute teaching to help supplement my income while continued to train,” Martin said.

In his first attempt at the Olympic Trials in 2016, Martin went into the race not necessarily with the intention of qualifying but gaining valuable experience for a second attempt at making the Olympic team in 2020.

“That day (at the 2016) Olympic trials wasn’t my best. It was 85 degrees out on race day and a lot of people were dropping out of the race,” Martin said.

After the 2016 Olympic Trials, Martin coached himself for a while before reconnecting with Ottolini in January 2019.

“We went through a year of training and testing my fitness to see where I was at. The last few months with the times that I have been running in races I’ve competed in it looks like I really have a good shot,” Martin said.

After competing in a few races in late fall and a couple this winter, Martin’s focus the past month has been geared around getting ready for the marathon trials.

The course in Atlanta will be very hilly. In preparation, Ottolini has been putting Martin through a lot hill repeats, speed workouts, along with putting in a lot of miles at race pace.

One of the most difficult factors in getting ready for next month's Olympic Trials has been the Michigan weather. But Martin competed in the Naples Daily News, Fla. half marathon on Sunday, Jan. 19 where he finished first in a time of 1:03:36.19 and beat defending champion Tyler McCandless by 14 seconds.

“That kind of race allows me to get out of the cold weather and run in a warmer environment in preparation for the Olympic Trials,” Martin said.

With less than a month to go before the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials, Martin’s times, training and performance have him sitting near the Top 10.

“It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where you stand going into the Olympic Trials race because you don’t know exactly where other marathon runners are in their level of training or what their focus is,” Martin said.

Ottolini is optimistic about Martin’s chances.

“Nathan is probably one of 12-15 guys that could conceivably place in the top three for a spot on the Olympic team. I suspect the race will be a deep race with several runners who are crazy fast. He is really tough on the roads and he will have to lock into a good pace and hang in there on the hills,” Ottolini said.

Martin and Ottolini are in Atlanta this weekend for a workout on the Olympic Marathon course.

“Dante doesn’t give up on me. He wants me to succeed and has my best interests at heart. I fully trust him,” Martin said. “When its all said and done the biggest key to having a shot at making it to the Olympics is to just consistently put your training in and see where you are at on race day.”

Martin, however, remains humble and his goal is to give back to the sport of running after having so many people in the past and present that have supported him.

“Nathan is a very laid back person. He just rolls with the punches. He’s had a tough go of it sometimes, but he never complains. It’s allowed him to overcome a lot,” Ottolini said.

Martin has endured some challenges over the years like losing both his parents to cancer, but he has been a success with a strong support system in high school, college and his professional life.

“Another thing you notice about Nathan is that he is a very humble person for a runner with his talent. Most guys would die to have his talent. But he takes it all stride and likes to give back to others,” Ottolini said.

Martin and Ottolini will fly down to Atlanta about eight days before the Olympic Trials take place. The Atlanta Track Club is paying for all the runners’ lodging during their stay.

About 400 runners are expected to comprise the men’s field. The race will televised on NBC with the broadcast starting at noon and running until 3 p.m.

Whenever Martin’s competitive running career comes to close, he plans to become a personal trainer and get into coaching or possibly pursue a career in education as a full-time teacher.

Currently, Martin is the assistant boys’ cross country coach at Jackson High School along with serving as a regular substitute teacher in the area.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@ threeriversnews.com.