Towles’ late goal lifts Lady Cats over Bulldogs

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers honored its senior girls soccer players before the start of Monday’s home Wolverine Conference and regular-season finale match with neighborhood rival Vicksburg.

Six seniors from Three Rivers were recognized prior to the match, along with their parents. They included Lauryn Carlisi, defenseman; Jenna Schaaf, defenseman; Kelsey Barrett, midfielder/forward; Abigail Stephens, midfielder; Lauren Berneking, defenseman and goalkeeper Jaylin Harbin.

Three Rivers’ seniors made it a memorable night by earning a 3-2 win over Vicksburg.