Touchdown, Broncos!

Colleen Ziegler reacts with excitement to a Western Michigan University touchdown in the fourth quarter of its Cotton Bowl game in Dallas, Texas against Wisconsin. Ziegler was among those watching the game at Frankie’s in Three Rivers. The Broncos were defeated 24-16 in their first loss of the season. “I would say congratulations on a fantastic season and it’s been a privilege to watch them in the Cotton Bowl,” she said. Also pictured is Dave Goff of Centreville. “They played a good game — I’m glad for that,” he said.

