Home / Home

Touchdown, Broncos!

Colleen Ziegler reacts with excitement to a Western Michigan University touchdown in the fourth quarter of its Cotton Bowl game in Dallas, Texas against Wisconsin. Ziegler was among those watching the game at Frankie’s in Three Rivers. The Broncos were defeated 24-16 in their first loss of the season. “I would say congratulations on a fantastic season and it’s been a privilege to watch them in the Cotton Bowl,” she said. Also pictured is Dave Goff of Centreville. “They played a good game — I’m glad for that,” he said.
 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here