Top-ranked Hudson too strong for Mendon

MENDON — No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Hudson can be an intimidating force on the wrestling mat for the healthiest opponent.

Caleb Stephenson No. 7-ranked Mendon Hornets (17-8) went into Wednesday’s Division 4 team regional finals match at home against the Tigers still nursing a few wounds from an injury riddled season.

Hudson benefitted from three Mendon voids as the Tigers rolled to a 60-9 win and secured a berth in next week’s state quarterfinals at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo against Schoolcraft Friday, Feb. 22.

Mendon found Hudson, a school that has made 10 consecutive appearances in the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals, to be a nearly immovable object in the other matches.

“We knew our backs were up against the wall. They (Hudson) won a state title and returned a lot of guys from that team,” Stephenson said.

“Hudson had sat three of their starters the last month to get them healthy for the tournament. I’m so proud of our kids. We got their best lineup thrown at us. I wouldn’t expect to face anything less than that in a regional final. It’s a scary lineup they have. I told our kids I am super proud of every one of them. We’ve been grinding all year and this is one of the better teams Mendon has ever had.”

Hudson took a quick 12-0 advantage before Mendon’s fans had a chance to settle into their seats.

Jacob Dudley (171) from Mendon was pinned in 0:16 by Hudson’s John Betz.

Kyle Noll (189) from Hudson won by void.

Mendon secured its first points of the match after junior 215-pounder Emmett Bingaman beat Cameron Underwood 11-4, lessening the Hornets’ deficit to 12-3.

Zach Duchene (285) from Mendon was pinned in 1:02 by Isaiah Kuzek.

Payton Rogers (103) and Bronson Marry (112) from Hudson both won by voids to put the Tigers up 30-3.

Bohdi Miller (119) from Mendon dropped a 6-2 decision to Tyler Bolenbaugh.

Mendon’s Logan Hunter (125) was pinned in 3:15 by Caden Natale

Chris Rios (130) from Mendon fell 5-2 to CJ Berro in a bout that clinched the Tigers’ win.

Kody Drewer (135) from Mendon pinned Tucker Sholl in 3:27 to break the Hornets’ point drought to make it 42-9.