Home / Home

Todd signs with KVCC basketball program

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

KALAMAZOO — Centreville senior guard Carly Todd is taking her basketball talents to Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
The three-year letter winner for the Lady Bulldogs made it official Wednesday when she signed a national letter of intent with the Cougars.
KVCC, a two-year school located in Oshtemo Township, is a member of the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Western Conference.
The Lady Cougars, who are coached by Telisha Bridges, are rebuilding their program after having to cancel the second half of its 2017-18 season because of a player shortage. KVCC traditionally is a state and national power.
Todd has been interested in attending KVCC since one of her classes during her sophomore year went on a visit to the college.
 

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here