KALAMAZOO — Centreville senior guard Carly Todd is taking her basketball talents to Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

The three-year letter winner for the Lady Bulldogs made it official Wednesday when she signed a national letter of intent with the Cougars.

KVCC, a two-year school located in Oshtemo Township, is a member of the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Western Conference.

The Lady Cougars, who are coached by Telisha Bridges, are rebuilding their program after having to cancel the second half of its 2017-18 season because of a player shortage. KVCC traditionally is a state and national power.

Todd has been interested in attending KVCC since one of her classes during her sophomore year went on a visit to the college.



