Today's Schedule
Girls basketball
Portage Northern at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:15 p.m.
Portage Northern at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.
Portage Northern at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.
Sturgis at Vicksburg, 5:45 p.m.
Cassopolist at Marcellus, 6 p.m.
White Pigeon at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Mendon at Centreville, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Three Rivers freshmen at Portage Northern 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Portage Northern, 5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Portage Northern, 7:15 p.m.
Mendon at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
White Pigeon at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Cassopolis at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Vicksburg, 7:15 p.m.