Today's Schedule

Girls basketball

Portage Northern at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:15 p.m.

Portage Northern at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.

Portage Northern at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.

Sturgis at Vicksburg, 5:45 p.m.

Cassopolist at Marcellus, 6 p.m.

White Pigeon at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Mendon at Centreville, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

Three Rivers freshmen at Portage Northern 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Portage Northern, 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Portage Northern, 7:15 p.m.

Mendon at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Vicksburg, 7:15 p.m.