Today's Schedule

Bowling

Otsego vs. Three Rivers, South Lanes, 5 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

South Haven at Three Rivers JV, 5:30 p.m.

South Haven at Three Rivers varsity, 7 p.m.

Allegan at Sturgis, 7:15 p.m.

Saugatuck at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Marcellus at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Mendon, 6 p.m.

Constantine at Berrien Springs, 7 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Three Rivers freshmen at South Haven, 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at South Haven, 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at South Haven, 7:15 p.m.

Constantine at Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Centreville at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Saugatuck, 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Allegan, 7:15 p.m.