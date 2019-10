Cross country

Division 2 and Division 3 regionals at Centreville, 9:30 a.m.

Division 4 regionals at Portage West Middle School, 9:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Three Rivers at Coldwater Tournament, 9 a.m.

Centreville at Williamstong Tournament, 9 a.m.

Schoolcraft at Mattawan Invitational, 8:30 a.m.