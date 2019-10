Football

Hastings at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:30 p.m.

Jackson at Three Rivers JV, 6:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Three Rivers freshmen, JV at Allegan, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Allegan, 6 p.m.

Mendon at Comstock, 6:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Lakewood Lake O’Dessa, 6:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Muskegon at Glen Oaks, 6:30 p.m.