Girls’ golf

Division 3 Regionals

Three Rivers at Niles Regional, Orchard Hills Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Boys’ soccer

Schoolcraft at Constantine, 5 p.m.

Middle school volleyball

Three Rivers at Sturgis, 4:30 p.m.

Middle school cross country

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Meet, Allegan County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.